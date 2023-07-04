TRACKING: Chance for showers/storms

The weather remains dry this evening for fireworks as temperatures fall back into the 70s. A cold front moves through the area late tonight with a few showers/storms. The strong to severe storms in western Iowa are forecast to weaken as they move into central and eastern Iowa. The strongest storms could have some small hail or wind gusts to 40 mph.
The cold front is forecast to be along the Mississippi River by Wednesday morning. A couple of isolated showers/storms are possible during the day otherwise just a mostly cloudy day. It is a cooler day as well. The humidity level is higher in the morning and becomes more comfortable later in the afternoon.
Thursday/Friday are pleasant summer days with low humidity and highs near 80.
_________________
Tonight: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 77. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clearing and cooler. Low: 55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High: 79. Low: 52.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 81.