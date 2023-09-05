TRACKING: Chance for showers/storms then cloudy and cooler

This could be our last hot/humid day until next summer. A cold front moves through eastern Iowa this evening with a chance for showers/storms. The stronger storms could have some gusty wind and hail. Not everyone will get rain, but everyone has a chance. The rain chance ends around midnight. The sky is cloudy for the rest of the night.
Wednesday feels like a different season. High temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler, and it is cloudy. The wind is gusty from the northwest. The wind diminishes Wednesday night as the clouds hang around. Temperatures drop into the 50s where they should be for this time of year.
Clouds are slow to clear Thursday with a light wind. Afternoon highs are a little warmer by a few degrees. Sunshine is back Friday as temperatures warm to near 80.
The weekend continues to be dry with sunshine Saturday then increasing clouds Sunday. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tonight: Chance of showers/storms before midnight. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Low: 63. Winds: SW to NW 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, cooler, and breezy. High: 72. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77. Winds: N 5-10 mph.