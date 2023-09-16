TRACKING: Chance for showers and storms today; gorgeous tomorrow

Today: Patchy dense fog is over parts of the area this morning, which should clear out by mid-morning. Outside of this, there’s a slight chance for some showers and storms to develop mainly during the afternoon, especially over southeastern areas. This is all due to a cold front that’ll roll through the area. Any storms that do develop have the potential to be on the stronger side, again, especially for southeastern areas. Outside of any showers and storms, it should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: We’ll clear out tonight under a mostly clear sky with fairly calm conditions. Lows will fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s with a light north-northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A gorgeous day is on the way to finish up the weekend. A mostly sunny sky is expected with highs in the 70s for most and comfortable conditions. Winds will blow out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Monday: A slight increase in temperatures is expected for Monday with highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Regardless, it’ll still be a nice day outside. Winds will blow out of the south around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: A little more activity looks to arrive for the rest of the week in regards to rain chances. Outside of Wednesday, there is at least a slight chance for some showers and storms during the work week. Highs should be steady in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Enjoy the day! It's a good life!
-Robbie