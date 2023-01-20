TRACKING: Chance for light snow south this weekend

Today: Watch out for partially covered roads this morning due to drifting snow, especially in the west and north. Skies are mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s along with a slightly calmer northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds are light from the west at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A cloudy and seasonal day with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds are light from the southwest. We look to get clipped by a band of light snow in our southern and eastern counties Saturday night. A trace to 2” of fresh accumulation is possible.
Sunday: Snow clears early Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Once again highs are in the 20s to low 30s with a light northwest wind.
Next Week: Relatively cooler with highs in the 20s. Lots of clouds along the way with snow chances in the middle and end of the week.