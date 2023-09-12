TRACKING: Chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon

Today: A weak cold front will work its way through the area today, which could spark off some isolated showers and storms. Severe weather is not anticipated. In terms of rainfall, very little is expected for most of the area. Otherwise, sky conditions should be partly cloudy with highs remaining cooler in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Wind will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Any remaining isolated showers and storms should clear out around sunset this evening. We will remain partly cloudy through most of the overnight hours with some gradual clearing late. Lows will drop back down into the middle to upper 40s with a light northerly wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A very pleasant day is on the way for Wednesday with cooler fall-like air in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with low humidity. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the area with a light northeasterly wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: We’ll warm up slightly for Thursday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s, but low humidity remains in the forecast. A mostly sunny sky is expected with a south wind around 5-15 mph.
Upcoming Weekend: The trend of slightly warmer air remains heading into Friday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. That’ll change with the passage of another cold front Friday night into Saturday. A slight chance for showers and storms exists Friday night into Saturday as highs will drop back down into the 70s for most over the weekend.