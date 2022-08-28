TRACKING: Chance for a few storms tonight and Monday

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear this evening. Late tonight there is a chance for a few showers/storms. It is a warm and humid night with low temperatures near 70.
Monday: The chance for showers/storms continues into the day. The best chance for storms would be before noon. Isolated chances after the noon hour. Between storms the sky is expected to be partly cloudy. The humidity level slowly drops during the afternoon. High temperatures are in the 80s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Clear and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s with a light northwest wind.
Tuesday/Wednesday: Sunny with highs near 80 and low humidity. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph.