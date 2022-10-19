TRACKING: Calmer winds........for now

Today: After a chilly morning, temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s with a few 50s possible. Not as windy or cool as the past two days, with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. There is some sunshine mixed in with some high cloud cover.
Tonight: It is not as cold as it was last night, with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Temperatures jump about 10-15 degrees tomorrow with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies are similar to today with a mix of sun and high cloud cover. Winds stay consistent out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Friday: Winds shift to the southwest on Friday, bringing in warmer air with highs into the 70s for the first time in a while. Mostly sunny skies to wrap up the work week and it is overall a very nice day. Temperatures are in the 60s for Friday Night Heroes, much different than what we saw last Friday.
Weekend: Saturday and Sunday the breezy winds return from the south, and temperatures get close to 80 degrees on both days. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning, and some of those may be on the stronger side. It is something we are monitoring as we get closer to Sunday night.