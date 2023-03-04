TRACKING: Calm tonight, rain late tomorrow

Tonight: Conditions are quiet tonight with clouds increasing from mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s with a light northerly wind.
Sunday: Much of the day is dry tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s in the north, and upper 40s and low 50s in the south. The chance of rain starts around 6 PM onward. Winds are strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Sunday Night: Rain is likely, especially for the northern half of the viewing area, with a few isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph.
Monday: The rain clears out Monday morning and we have a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the work/school week. Highs range from the mid 40s to mid 50s with a wind shifting from the southeast to the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: After a dry day Tuesday, we have chances for precipitation the rest of the week. Besides Thursday night into Friday, chances are low and there is still a lot of question of whether the precipitation type is rain, snow, or a wintry mix.