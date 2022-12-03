TRACKING: Calm conditions tonight and tomorrow

Tonight: A much quieter night tonight than last night, with low temperatures in the mid-teens and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies are mostly clear to clear.
Sunday: We wrap up the weekend with another day of sunshine, but this time temperatures are warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph brings in that warmer air.
Sunday Night: Cloud cover increases as we are under partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. This keeps our low temperatures somewhat mild in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Monday: The work week starts off with mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures stay in the same range of upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, so temperatures may be slightly cooler than Sunday.
Rest of the Week: There is a slim chance of light snow on Tuesday, mainly for our northern areas. This though doesn’t appear to bring much in terms of accumulation. Possibly a couple of tenths of an inch. Wednesday we are dry again, but Thursday is a possibly better shot of a rain/snow mix. The week is fairly consistent with high temperatures in the mid 30s.