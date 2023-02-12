TRACKING: Calm and cool tonight

Tonight: It should be an overall pleasant evening and overnight hours for us! I hope everyone enjoys/enjoyed the Super Bowl! Skies are mostly cloudy to start the night, then gradually decrease to mostly clear. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Monday: We follow up today with an excellent start to the work/school week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s! Roughly 20 degrees above normal! Winds are out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are mostly clear for most of the night, with clouds increasing late. Lows are mild in the low to mid 30s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Valentine’s Day: If you have any Valentine’s Day plans, you’ll want to bring a raincoat and an umbrella. It is a wet day with a steady rain from basically sunup to sundown. The good news though, is that it stays as rain, since highs are in the low to mid 40s. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Not the most “loving” forecast.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we get a break in the precipitation, but then Thursday we could see the return of snow once again. The track of this storm is still a big question mark, and we will provide further details in regard to totals and the timing once we get closer.