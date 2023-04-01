TRACKING: Calm and cool tonight, much warmer tomorrow

Tonight: A pretty calm night overall with lighter winds to start and mostly clear skies. Winds do pick up early tomorrow morning around 10-15 mph. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Sunday: Another day where we have very strong winds. Winds pick up during the morning and peak during the mid-afternoon hours. Winds are out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. However, this does mean are highs soar into the 60s and low 70s for our southern areas. Might see some mostly cloudy skies early, but sunshine should dominate for the afternoon and evening.
Sunday Night: Clouds roll back in as we have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s in the north, and low 40s to the south. Winds are light and variable.
Monday: The work week starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some rain showers. Any rain that falls is on the light side. Highs cool off slightly into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Tuesday could be another potentially widespread severe weather event. Right now, areas just south of highway 20 are under a 30% risk for severe weather, with the rest of the area under a 15% risk. Details are still being ironed out, but in terms of timing, it appears this one may be later in the evening than Friday’s, making it just as dangerous, if not more dangerous due to the fact that we won’t be able to see much of the storm. Stay up to date on the forecast and plan ahead.