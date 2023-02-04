TRACKING: Calm and cool night tonight

Tonight: It’s going to be cool tonight, but not as cold as previous nights. Low temperatures range from the upper teens to the mid 20s. Winds are out of the west around 5-10 mph. Skies start off mostly cloudy and end mostly clear.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow as highs are not as warm as we saw today. Highs range from the low 30s to the north to the low 40s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, keeping those high temperatures steady.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Lows are in the mid-teens to the north and low 20s to the south. Winds are out of the east around 5-15 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work/school week with another mild day. Highs are in the 40s nearly area wide, due to breezy southerly winds around 10-20 mph. Rain is possible late during the evening hours into the overnight hours early Tuesday. Rain is expected to be light and should stay as rain.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay mild through much of the week, with another chance of some precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. This system could cause some travel issues Thursday morning and Thursday evening, since there is a chance of a wintry mix that could stick to roads. It is something we will keep our eyes on as we get closer.