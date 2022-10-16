TRACKING: Brutal cold and strong winds kick off the workweek

Today: A cold front moved through in the nighttime hours and is going to open the floodgates to the cold and strong northwest winds. Those winds strengthen to the 15 to 25 mph range today with gusts up to 35 mph. We also have clouds moving in this morning with partly sunny skies expected through much of today, meaning more clouds than sun overall. This limits high temperatures to the mid 40s to mid 50s. Wind chills realistically stay in the 30s and 40s today.
Tonight: Skies become mostly clear after sunset, but winds don’t let up much. They stay breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Lows fall to the mid and upper 20s with wind chills into the teens to start Monday morning.
Monday: Winds get even stronger throughout Monday, with gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. Even though skies are mostly sunny, arctic air is firmly in control with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s the entire day! Lows fall to near 20 Monday night, the coldest of the season.
Tuesday: Winds let up a bit for Tuesday, but there will still be a brisk northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Skies are sunny, and highs remain well below normal, in the mid 40s. Lows once again fall to the low 20s Tuesday night.
Rest of the Week: We’ll be on a warming trend for the rest of the week with highs near 50 Wednesday, deeper into the 50s Thursday, and into the 60s for Friday. We may even have a shot at 70s for the weekend as winds strengthen from the south. The rest of the week is dry with clouds increasing into Thursday before becoming partly cloudy Friday and Saturday.