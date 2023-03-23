TRACKING: Brief quiet spell begins; Rain to Snow Friday Night

This Afternoon: The best chance of seeing sunshine will be up to the north. Highs in this area will be a bit cooler in the 30s because of the fresh snowpack, meanwhile areas to the south will reach the mid-40s. North winds will be around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees south.
Friday: Partly cloudy with clouds increasing from south to north during the afternoon. Highs top in the 40s to low 50s with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Confidence is growing in a system expected to move in from the south during the late evening/overnight. What comes in as rain is expected to changeover to snow as temperatures dip to or below freezing. This snow will likely be heaviest to the east/southeast with accumulations in this area likely.
Saturday: Early morning slick and snow covered roads are possible to the east/southeast. Any remaining snow will exit east during the morning hours leaving gradually clearing skies in its wake. Highs will largely depend on how much snow you receive, but will likely top in 40s…warm enough for melting! Breezy northwest winds are expected.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a light wind. Highs will remain in the 40s. There is a chance of some snow late Sunday night into Monday.