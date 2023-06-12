TRACKING: Breezy with light rain chances tomorrow

Tonight: Light to moderate “popcorn” showers are possible for our central and eastern areas through the overnight hours. These are not severe and won’t have massive accumulations. Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with our eastern areas continuing to see a chance of light rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s to the north and east and low to mid 80s in the west and south. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clouds decrease, and we end the night with mostly clear to clear skies. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s with a light westerly wind at 5 mph.
Wednesday: Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity is on the lower end though with dew points in the low to mid 50s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Our next storm system rolls in Friday and may last until Father’s Day. Highs remain near or above average.