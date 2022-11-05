TRACKING: Breezy but more sunshine for Sunday

Tonight: The rain has tracked out of the area with many locations picking up well over an inch of rainfall in two days. Winds will remain breezy overnight from the SSW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Lows will be around 40 with some breaks in the clouds expected. Remember to turn the clocks back an hour tonight!
Sunday: Winds will diminish throughout the day with more sunshine than Saturday. Highs will be nearing 60 in many locations with a west wind at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Clearing conditions will lead to a chilly night. Lows will drop into the 20s with winds light from the northwest.
The week ahead: Windy conditions and another cold front will be the story in the weather department this week. While a few sprinkles may be possible Tuesday, the best chance of rain now looks to stay to our west. Winds will increase Tuesday and stay on the breezy to windy side until the weekend. Our next chance of rain tracks in Wednesday night into Thursday with winter-like highs for the next weekend.