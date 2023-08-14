TRACKING: Breezy and cooler with some showers today

Today: A low pressure system is passing overhead today and should bring scattered showers and isolated rumbles throughout the day. Some of these are already developing as of 3 AM and could give us a slower and wet commute. Overall, besides a few breaks in the cloud deck, skies remain mostly cloudy with winds picking up from the west and northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This should lead to a cooler day with steady or falling temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Tonight: Any showers end in the evening with clouds decreasing overnight. It’ll get pretty cool with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Tuesday should be a perfect late summer day. Skies are sunny, highs end up in the mid 70s to near 80, and humidity is low. Winds come in from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Winds become breezier and more southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph, which should warm things to the low and mid 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Humidity increases a touch too. We may get clipped by some isolated showers/storms overnight as a cold front moves by.
Rest of the Week:We enter into a prolonged dry stretch with sunny or mostly sunny skies expected through the workweek and the weekend. Temperatures will be warming with highs in the low 80s Thursday, mid 80s Friday, and then into the 90s from there.