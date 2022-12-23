TRACKING: Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.
Tonight: Travel will still be difficult if not impossible in open areas. Wind gusts to 50 mph, from the northwest, will cause considerable blowing snow reducing visibility. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.
Saturday: It is a sunny day, but still windy. The wind from the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph is a tiny bit better than Friday. Blowing snow in the open areas will still be an issue. High temperatures finally get above zero, but only by a few degrees. Wind chills are still below zero, 15-25 below.
Saturday Night: The wind gradually diminishes late. The sky is clear, and it is still very cold. Low temperatures are about 5-10 below zero with wind chills of 15-20 below zero.
Christmas: The wind is finally light with highs in the single digits. It is sunny in the morning with clouds quickly increasing early in the afternoon. Light snow moves into the area around 6 or 7 PM. Light snow continues overnight across all of the area.
Monday: Snow tapers off in the morning with snow totals around 1-2”. Clouds clear with some sunshine in the afternoon. The wind is from the north at 5-15 mph with temperatures in the low teens.