...Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills
Still Ongoing Early This Morning...

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph early this
morning, will gradually diminish to 25 to 35 during the day
today. This will result in improvement through the day. Still,
blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities over the next
several hours will keep travel hazardous. Dangerous wind chills
of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and
will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, blowing snow, slick roads, and hazardous
travel are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be
careful if you are driving!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Wear
appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.  

Tonight: Travel will still be difficult if not impossible in open areas. Wind gusts to 50 mph, from the northwest, will cause considerable blowing snow reducing visibility. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.

Saturday: It is a sunny day, but still windy. The wind from the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph is a tiny bit better than Friday. Blowing snow in the open areas will still be an issue. High temperatures finally get above zero, but only by a few degrees. Wind chills are still below zero, 15-25 below.

Saturday Night: The wind gradually diminishes late. The sky is clear, and it is still very cold. Low temperatures are about 5-10 below zero with wind chills of 15-20 below zero.

Christmas: The wind is finally light with highs in the single digits. It is sunny in the morning with clouds quickly increasing early in the afternoon. Light snow moves into the area around 6 or 7 PM. Light snow continues overnight across all of the area.

Monday: Snow tapers off in the morning with snow totals around 1-2”. Clouds clear with some sunshine in the afternoon. The wind is from the north at 5-15 mph with temperatures in the low teens.

