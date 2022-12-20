TRACKING: Blizzard conditions with severe travel impacts

A Winter Storm Watch covers all of Iowa and much of the Midwest. Consider alternate travel plans or canceling travel plans from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.
Today: Partly cloudy and chilly after a cold front passes by. Highs are in the low and mid teens north/west to the upper teens and low 20s east/south this afternoon. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph with wind chills between -10° and 10°.
Tonight: Lows dip all the way to a couple degrees below zero in the north but low to mid single digits in the east and south as cloud cover starts to move back in. Winds are light from the north with wind chills as cold as -10.
Wednesday: It’s cloudy and dry for most of the day. By the late afternoon and evening, the snow arrives from the west. Temperatures grind up to the low and mid 20s by late in the evening with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night:This is where travel goes downhill very quickly. Snow overtakes the area and could be heavy at times through the nighttime. As the front moves by, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures to near 0 with winds increasing from the northwest. This drops visibility down considerably with a fluffy, light snow falling from the sky.
Thursday:Snow is likely all day and will be heavy at times. Temperatures only go down through the day as winds batter the area from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Blizzard conditions are expected with little to no visibility via blowing AND falling snow. Travel becomes severely hampered with some roads becoming impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL if at all possible and pack an emergency kit in your vehicle. If you get stuck, you will likely be there for a while, having to contend with wind chills between -15 and -35 degrees.
Thursday Night: Snow tapers off from west to east through the night with overall accumulations of 4 to 9” across the region. This should be our period of strongest winds and most dangerous wind chills. Gusts are 50 mph from the northwest. Lows are down to near -10° with wind chills as cold as -45°. DO NOT TRAVEL: blizzard conditions are likely with nearly impossible travel.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with no additional snow expected. However, blizzard Conditions continue with very difficult to impossible travel. DO NOT TRAVEL. Winds gust to 45 mph from the northwest with highs around -2 and dangerous wind chills between -30° and -40°.
Christmas Eve: Blizzard-like conditions and difficult to impossible travel is expected through Saturday morning. Winds are still strong from the northwest, gusting to near 35 mph, lowering visibility down considerably along with drifting more snow onto the roads. Highs are around 2 with dangerous wind chills as cold as -35°. Skies are partly cloudy with winds diminishing through the day. Travel should improve late.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late snow. Highs climb to near 10 with a lighter wind. Travel should not be as bad for most of the day.