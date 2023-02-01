TRACKING: Bitterly Cold Air Friday

We head into another quiet night under a mostly clear sky and a light wind. Low temperatures are near to slightly below normal.
A cold front is forecast to move through the area Thursday kicking up the wind from the northwest and pulling in much colder air for Thursday night and Friday. The front comes through dry, just a mix of sun and clouds during the day.
It is a frigid Friday with highs in the single digits and low teens. At least the wind is light. Temperatures gradually warm Friday night with temperatures early Saturday morning in the teens.
Weekend: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 30s. The wind is from the south Saturday and then from the northwest Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 5. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 21. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: -13. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 9. Low: 2.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35. Low: 25.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 33.