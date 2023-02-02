TRACKING: Bitterly cold again tonight; mild weekend

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-80 this evening through Friday morning. Wind chills could be as cold as -30°, with frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Today: We have a wide range of temps this morning, from near 0° to the mid 20s. Skies are clear with a light southwest breezy. Wind chills are largely above 0°, so it is not as cold as the last few mornings.
Unfortunately, a cold front comes through this morning from north to south. It passes by dry but may bring just a few clouds on an otherwise mostly sunny day. Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest and become breezy with gusts around 30 mph. As a result, it is a cooler day in the north with highs in the mid to upper teens. From highway 20 to 30, highs are in the low to mid 20s. South of Highway 30, we should reach the low to mid 30s.
Tonight: Arctic air continues to spill in from the northwest tonight as winds lighten from 15 mph to near 5 mph late. This, along with mostly clear skies and a deep snowpack, are favorable conditions for lows to dip to the double digits below zero, especially in the north. Wind chills could be as cold as 25 or 30 degrees below zero.
Friday: It is a cold close to the workweek with highs in the single digits to teens south and southwest, and wind chills mainly below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Weekend: We’ll have a great rebound for the weekend with highs above freezing and into the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday with partly sunny skies. For Sunday, we have partly cloudy skies and mid to upper 30s.