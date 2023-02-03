TRACKING: Bitter temps today, but warm-up starts tonight

This Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs top in the single digits north to mid-teens south. Southwest winds will be light at 5-10 mph but enough to keep wind chill values anywhere from -10° to 5°.
Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with winds picking up from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Temperatures bottom out in the single digits to low teens before midnight, then start to climb. Temps will make it into the teens by daybreak.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will be much warmer in the 30s to low 40s, allowing for some snow to melt. Overnight, temps drop back into the teens and 20s, so look out for areas of refreeze as you get out and about Sunday morning.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs again reach into the 30s to low 40s.
Next Week: Temperatures remain on the warm side of average with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s. There are a few chances of precip to mention. The first chance comes as light rain late Monday into Monday night. The second chance comes late Wednesday through Thursday. Rain looks to be most likely during this second round, but there is a possibility of a brief rain/snow mix.