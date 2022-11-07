TRACKING: Big Temperature Drop

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear, but there will be some high thin clouds. Hopefully the clouds are thin enough to see the total lunar eclipse. The best time to see it will be from 4:17 AM to 5:42 AM. Morning low temperatures are in the low 30s with a light east wind.
Election Day: If you vote warm weather, you win. If you vote cold weather, you win. Yep, this week you get both. High temperatures are in the 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The wind is a bit gusty from the southeast up to 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: It is a cloudy sky with a few light showers possible north of Highway 20. Temperatures are warm as we hold steady in the 50s. Still have the wind gusts to 25 mph from the south.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs are in the upper 60s. We stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 60.
Thursday: A strong wind from the south pushes highs into the low 70s ahead of a cold front. The front is forecast to push through during the evening with a chance for a few showers/storms. Right now, there is a potential for strong to severe storms in western Iowa. We will see how this plays out in the next few days. Stay tuned. Once the front moves through much colder air is here. Low temperatures Friday morning are in the upper 20s.
Friday: MUCH COLDER. Highs are in the mid 30s with wind gusts to 40 mph pushing wind chills into the 20s. The sky stays filled with clouds.