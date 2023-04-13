 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

TRACKING: Big Changes this Weekend

It is another warmer than normal night under a clear sky. The wind lightens up after sunset. Friday is our last day with highs near 80 degrees for a while. There is still an elevated fire danger Friday, but no red flag warning. The reason for that is the wind is a little lighter and the humidity level is higher. Burn bans are still in effect for several counties in eastern Iowa.

Clouds increase Friday night with a chance of rain late. Temperatures are still mild and there is a breezy south wind. The cold front looks like it will slow up a little and pass through eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. This will let temperatures warm into the mid 60s. Some rain and isolated storms are possible. The chance of any severe storms is low. Storm threats would be gusty winds and small hail.

Rain chances continue Saturday night with temperatures getting colder. It could be cold enough to have a few wet snowflakes early Sunday morning. Sunday is much colder with lingering rain chances. Wind gusts to 40 mph are from the northwest with highs in the 40s…MUCH different than the taste of summer we had this week.  

_________

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 54. Winds: S 10-15 mph.  

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. High: 81. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds and breezy. Chance of rain late. Low: 57. Winds: S 10-20 mph.  

Saturday: Cooler with a 70% chance of rain and isolated storms. High: 65. Low: 35.

Sunday: 40% chance of rain, windy, and cold. High: 48. 

