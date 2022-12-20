TRACKING: Best travel day of the week

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday night and lasts through Friday. Consider alternate, or even canceling, travel plans from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.
This Afternoon: Much cooler with highs in the 10s to mid-20s. Winds stream from the northwest at 10-15 mph as clouds gradually begin to move back in. Wind chill values range from -5 to 15° from south to north.
Tonight: Clouds take over as temperatures tumble into the single digits below zero north to near 10° south. North winds at 5-10 mph keep wind chill values ranging from -15 to 0°.
Wednesday: Cloudy skies to begin the day. Get your shopping and last minute groceries taken care of during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will bump into the upper teens north to near 30° south thanks to southeast at 10-15 mph. By late afternoon and into the evening, snow will move in from the west.
Wednesday Night: The **Winter Storm Watch** goes into effect as blizzard-like conditions take over with near white-out visibility, wind gusts up to 30 mph and dangerously cold wind chills. Travel will be dangerous.
Thursday: Blizzard-like conditions continue through the day with falling and blowing snow, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and temperatures falling through the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits above/below zero by the afternoon. Travel will be dangerous to impossible with near white-out visibility.
Thursday Night: Travel remains dangerous to impossible with falling and blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Lows land below zero with wind chill values -40 to -20°. Winds remain strong from the northwest at 20-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph.
Friday: Snow moves out, but blowing snow remains with strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph. Temperatures remain frigid with sub-zero highs and wind chills from -45 to -30°. Snow totals will likely range from 4-8". Travel remains dangerous to impossible.
Christmas Eve Day: Partly cloudy skies with blowing and drifting snow. Winds remain bold from the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45. Highs will top on either side of 0°. Travel issues may ease towards the afternoon, but avoid travel through the morning.
