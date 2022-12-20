 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected,
including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late
Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind
gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday
through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below
will be common.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Snow
late Wednesday into Thursday. Strong winds and extreme cold
Thursday into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

TRACKING: Best travel day of the week

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday night and lasts through Friday. Consider alternate, or even canceling, travel plans from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

This Afternoon: Much cooler with highs in the 10s to mid-20s. Winds stream from the northwest at 10-15 mph as clouds gradually begin to move back in. Wind chill values range from -5 to 15° from south to north.

Tonight: Clouds take over as temperatures tumble into the single digits below zero north to near 10° south. North winds at 5-10 mph keep wind chill values ranging from -15 to 0°.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies to begin the day. Get your shopping and last minute groceries taken care of during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will bump into the upper teens north to near 30° south thanks to southeast at 10-15 mph. By late afternoon and into the evening, snow will move in from the west.

Wednesday Night: The **Winter Storm Watch** goes into effect as blizzard-like conditions take over with near white-out visibility, wind gusts up to 30 mph and dangerously cold wind chills. Travel will be dangerous.

Thursday: Blizzard-like conditions continue through the day with falling and blowing snow, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and temperatures falling through the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits above/below zero by the afternoon. Travel will be dangerous to impossible with near white-out visibility. 

Thursday Night: Travel remains dangerous to impossible with falling and blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Lows land below zero with wind chill values -40 to -20°. Winds remain strong from the northwest at 20-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph.

Friday: Snow moves out, but blowing snow remains with strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph. Temperatures remain frigid with sub-zero highs and wind chills from -45 to -30°. Snow totals will likely range from 4-8". Travel remains dangerous to impossible. 

Christmas Eve Day: Partly cloudy skies with blowing and drifting snow. Winds remain bold from the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45. Highs will top on either side of 0°. Travel issues may ease towards the afternoon, but avoid travel through the morning.

Christmas Day:

