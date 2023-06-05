TRACKING: Best chance of rain this week comes tomorrow

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy overnight, with some stray showers possible late. Haze continues overnight with the wildfire smoke and air quality issues may persist. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day on Tuesday, though none of them are expected to be severe. Up to a half inch may be possible in some areas that sit under thunderstorms. Highs are “cooler” in the low to mid 80s. Wildfire smoke continues overhead but is less hazardous than today. It still may pose air quality issues though. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light easterly wind at 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and storms clear out Wednesday morning, with skies partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s, with dew points extremely low into the low 40s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We warm back up into the high 80s on Friday with sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Humidity though stays on the low end both days. Friday night into Saturday we see a chance of some showers and storms, with that continuing into Saturday night.