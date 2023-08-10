TRACKING: Beneficial rain in the forecast

There are several chances for storms in the forecast, mainly tonight, late Friday, and late Sunday. Some storms could be strong but there is uncertainty pertaining to the chance for severe weather.
Today: We'll have a mix of hazy sunshine and some cloud cover for the rest of the day. It’ll be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are westerly at 5 to 15 mph and it'll be humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight: Storms are expected to develop out west this afternoon and evening and will be moving east towards the area. We should see rain moving in around 2 or 3 AM from the west and will progress east of the area around 7 to 9 AM. Due to the timing, storms should stay below severe criteria, but we may see some gusty winds and small hail along with pockets of heavy rainfall. Rain chances look pretty good across most of the area. Lows fall to the mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Once the rain clears our eastern counties in the morning, most of the day is partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. As a cold front approaches and eventually moves through, storms begin to redevelop early in the evening northwest and will continue to move southeast through the night. These should not be as widespread in coverage as tonight’s rain, but some storms may once again be strong with the low-end threat for isolated severe storms. Damaging wind and large hail would be the main threats.
Weekend: Saturday ends up sunny with lower humidity, but it’ll still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday and especially Sunday night, we’ll have another shot at widespread rainfall.