TRACKING: Below normal temps through April

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into the weekend. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels here.
Today: We continue to warm up compared to yesterday, but we have to get past a cold morning with temps in the 20s thanks to a clear sky and light wind. Eventually, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to upper 50s (most are in the mid 50s). Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: We have a chance for some light rain showers that should develop in a narrow band south of Highway 20 tonight as a little warm front glides across southern Iowa. Otherwise, the sky is partly to mostly cloudy with more clearing north. That’s where lows fall to the low to mid 30s. In the south, lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds shift from the south to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Not a bad day, but still below normal. We’ll see highs in the 50s again with partly cloudy skies. At least winds are light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s to near 60. Winds are light from the southeast.
Rest of the Week: Clouds build on Thursday ahead of our next system. Thursday is also the warmest day with highs in the mid 60s. A stalling system will bring clouds, rain, cool temps, and strong winds again from Friday into early next week.