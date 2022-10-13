TRACKING: Below Normal Temperatures

Tonight: The wind diminishes this evening as the sun sets. It eventually becomes light from the west. Clouds slowly thin giving us a clear sky in our southwest counties and a partly cloudy sky in our northeast counties. Temperatures drop to near 30 by morning with some areas of frost.
Friday: It is a cloudy day. There is a small chance of a brief and light rain shower in the afternoon. Most places are likely dry. Highs are in the 50s and that wind is gusty again. Wind gusts to 30 mph are expected from the northwest.
Friday Night: If you are heading out to the high school football games in the evening, temperatures drop into the 40s as the clouds clear. The sky is mostly clear overnight with lows by morning near 30 again.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Winds are from the west at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and breezy. Winds are from the northwest at 10-20 mph.