TRACKING: Below normal highs around for the long haul

Today: Hello, November! Highs topping in the 30s this afternoon, but only feeling like the 20s. The winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph under partly sunny skies.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies as temperatures tumble back into the 20s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest at 10-15 mph, making it feel more like the single digits. Brrr!
This Weekend: More of the same. Lows in the teens and 20s with daytime highs in the 30s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest on Saturday at 10-20 mph, but finally let up on Sunday- only 5-10 mph from the west! The weekend should be mainly dry with partly sunny skies on Saturday becoming partly cloudy by Sunday.
Next Week: The below average stretch continues. Lows in the teens and 20s with highs in the 30s. There is a chance of seeing some snow Tuesday into Wednesday in an otherwise dry week.