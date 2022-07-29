TRACKING: Beautiful weekend; significant heat next week

Today: High pressure is in control, leading to another gorgeous day! Skies are sunny with the exception of a couple pop-up clouds here or there. Highs range from the mid 70s to the low 80s with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph keeping humidity virtually non-existent.
Tonight: Skies are clear and temps are cool. Lows fall to the mid 50s with a light south wind.
Saturday: Another sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph but humidity stays very low.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The warmer air comes with slightly humid conditions thanks to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Next Week: Significant and prolonged heat is still expected. Prepare for highs in the mid to upper 90s along with humid conditions. Feels like temps will most certainly be in the triple digits after Monday. There are a couple of storm chances, mainly Sunday night into Monday and again on late Wednesday into Thursday, otherwise the forecast is looking dry.