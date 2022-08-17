TRACKING: Beautiful Wednesday; soggy rains in the forecast

Today: It is shaping up to be another wonderful August day. Skies look mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph with relatively low humidity.
Tonight: Skies start off mostly clear, but some clouds may build in the north late. Lows dip to the upper 50s with a light south wind.
Thursday: Most remain dry with partly cloudy skies but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms north of Highway 20 through the day and especially in the afternoon. Highs warm a little as they reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. With a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, humidity ticks up just a little bit.
Friday: Thursday night into Friday, as our next system arrives, rain and storm chances start to ramp up. While they look on and off over this period, some heavy rain and strong storms are possible, especially Friday afternoon if we can get some clearing. Highs top out near 80 on Friday.
Weekend: The system slows, delivering some soggy rains and some storms throughout Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs only make it to the mid 70s. Scattered showers are still possible Saturday night into Sunday as the system starts to clear and partly cloudy skies reemerge. Overall through the weekend, around an inch to an inch and a half of rain looks possible.