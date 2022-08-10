TRACKING: Beautiful Wednesday, but rain chances return

Today: High pressure gives us another beautiful but warm day with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are light and variable and it may be slightly humid.
Tonight: After a clear start, clouds start to increase late. Lows fall to the mid 60s with a calm wind. There may be some patchy fog that develops.
Thursday/Friday: A boundary looks to set up near the region with some upper level disturbances leading to the chance for on/off showers and storms. These begin early Thursday morning and continue sporadically all the way through Friday evening. The severe potential is very low with these but there could be some heavy rain. Otherwise, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temps. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s over this time.
Weekend: We look to dry out with partly cloudy skies. It does get much warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday will be the warmest/most humid day with feels like temps in the mid 90s.