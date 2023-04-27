TRACKING: Beautiful today, windy and cooler weekend

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into tomorrow or the weekend when it is expected to crest. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
Today: It is not as frosty this morning as temps are mainly in the 40s with cloud cover north and some 30s in the south. Today should be very pleasant as we finally get back above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. This is due to a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. We should have plenty of sunshine, but some clouds may linger through the day in the north.
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy with lows falling only to the low and mid 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Winds are very light from the south-southeast.
Friday: The morning looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but as a cold front approaches from the west, clouds build for the afternoon with the chance for some showers and an isolated rumble starting in the early to midafternoon and moving east into the evening. Still, highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s before a drop in temps behind the front. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph before shifting to the northwest with the passage of the boundary.
Saturday: Scattered light rain showers are possible Friday night. Those should clear with some of the clouds for Saturday morning, giving us a taste of sunshine. However, more clouds roll back in with a broad area of light to moderate showers for the afternoon into Saturday night. Winds are breezy through the day from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph keeping highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Sunday: Winds intensify from the northwest, sustained at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40+ mph. With this northwest flow will come overcast skies and some isolated, light rain showers through the day. Highs are in the 40s and low 50s. Lows fall to the mid and upper 30s this weekend.
Next Week: Monday looks cloudy, windy, and cool as the system departs. We should have a quick warm up to the 70s by the middle of the week with a chance for rain/storms Thursday. Otherwise, there should be a fair amount of sunshine.