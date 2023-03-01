TRACKING: Beautiful today; snowstorm Friday?

Today: The wintry mix hasn’t materialized, meaning travel is good to go this morning with no problems on the commute. In fact, today should be a beauty as we have a shot at the 50s along and south of Highway 20, with mid to upper 40s north. This comes with partly cloudy skies and a breezy west wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, keeping lows in the mid 20s to near 30. Winds shift from the west to the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Thursday looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s north of Highway 20, and low 40s along and south of 20, thanks to plenty of clouds and an east wind at 5 to 15 mph. Most of Thursday night looks dry, but there may be a late mix/snow chance south of I-80.
Friday: Snow is possible Friday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to the track of this system. When I say a lot, I mean a lot. At worst, snow is possible up to Highway 18 and there could be significant amounts, especially southeast. At best, there is no snow in the area at all.
The most likely case is a chance for accumulating snow along Highway 151 and to the south and east. A few inches will be possible here with significant accumulations just clipping or remaining out of the area, depending on where the band of heavy snow sets up. Regardless, it would be a heavy, wet type of snow with lows near freezing and highs in the mid 30s. A mix is even possible, cutting down on totals. It should be breezy with a north-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph. Areas that don’t see snow should be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
Weekend: The weekend is trending cloudier and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Of course, local temperatures depend heavily on the amount of snow we get. There now looks to be the chance for some rain/snow showers Sunday into the workweek.