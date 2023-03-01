TRACKING: Beautiful today; snowstorm Friday?

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue
increasing as a result and reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and
increased runoff, and subsequent rises in area rivers. Water levels
along the Shell Rock River are near to past crest however.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Part of South Lake Street is closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Beautiful today; snowstorm Friday?

  • Updated
  • 0

Today: The wintry mix hasn’t materialized, meaning travel is good to go this morning with no problems on the commute. In fact, today should be a beauty as we have a shot at the 50s along and south of Highway 20, with mid to upper 40s north. This comes with partly cloudy skies and a breezy west wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, keeping lows in the mid 20s to near 30. Winds shift from the west to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayThursday looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s north of Highway 20, and low 40s along and south of 20, thanks to plenty of clouds and an east wind at 5 to 15 mph. Most of Thursday night looks dry, but there may be a late mix/snow chance south of I-80.

FridaySnow is possible Friday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to the track of this system. When I say a lot, I mean a lot. At worst, snow is possible up to Highway 18 and there could be significant amounts, especially southeast. At best, there is no snow in the area at all.

The most likely case is a chance for accumulating snow along Highway 151 and to the south and east. A few inches will be possible here with significant accumulations just clipping or remaining out of the area, depending on where the band of heavy snow sets up. Regardless, it would be a heavy, wet type of snow with lows near freezing and highs in the mid 30s. A mix is even possible, cutting down on totals. It should be breezy with a north-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph. Areas that don’t see snow should be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

WeekendThe weekend is trending cloudier and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Of course, local temperatures depend heavily on the amount of snow we get. There now looks to be the chance for some rain/snow showers Sunday into the workweek.

Tags

Recommended for you