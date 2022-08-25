TRACKING: Beautiful Friday ahead!

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and quiet with light winds from the north. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Friday: There could be some morning fog, but much of the day should be spent with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity…a great way to end the work/back-to-school week! Highs will reach the upper 70s north to low 80s south. Winds will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Humidity climbs along with temperatures. Highs will be in the muggy 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and storms.
Sunday: Better chances from rain and storms to end the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with warmer, still muggy, highs into the mid-80s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.
Next week: Monday has a continued chance for rain and storms with warmer temps in the mid-to-upper 80s, but the rest of the week will have plenty of sunshine with seasonable highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.