TRACKING: Beautiful close to week, hot and humid weekend

Today: The cold front has swept through and high pressure is moving in. That means that today is looking very nice with sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s, and lower humidity levels off of a light northeast wind.
Tonight: Clear skies remain with a light east-southeast wind dropping lows to the low and mid 60s.
Friday: Although warmer, Friday is still a pretty good day to close out the week. Skies remain sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It looks slightly humid with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Another surge of heat and moisture leads to a very uncomfortable day. South winds intensify at 10 to 15 mph, drawing highs up into the low and mid 90s along with partly cloudy skies. Dew points are expected to reach the low 70s, making it feel like 100° to 105° at times in the afternoon. We could see some heat advisories issued.
Sunday: A cold front brings scattered storm chances Saturday night through the day on Sunday, some strong. Humidity remains on Sunday but highs look to be just shy of 90°.
Next Week: High pressure leads to sunshine and comfortable temps.