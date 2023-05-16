TRACKING: Back to the 80s today

Only minor flooding remains in Dubuque (RR) and is expected to drop below the flood stage today.
Today: We start off this morning with plenty of clouds and some light rain showers in the south. The clouds have kept temps in the 50s, but we may see a drop to the 40s north where clouds are decreasing. As the morning goes on, clouds will continue to slip to the south and skies will become mostly sunny today. Even as we battle a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph, temps warm up nicely to the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity is low with dew points in the 40s!
Tonight: Skies are clear tonight with lows cooling to the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds shift from the northwest to the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny but cooler with highs in the low to upper 70s. Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph and humidity is very low.
Thursday: Winds look to turn breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This should bring highs back to the upper 70s to low 80s with just a slight increase in dew points to the low and mid 50s. We have partly cloudy skies most of the day, but as a cold front moves in from the northwest, we may see some late afternoon showers and storms. The most likely time frame for rain is overnight Thursday into Friday.
Weekend: Showers should clear out Friday morning to reveal partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy from the northwest giving us a cooler day with highs in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks amazing with sunny skies and highs around 75 Saturday and 80 on Sunday with humidity staying low.