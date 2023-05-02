 Skip to main content
...Very High Fire Danger And Windy Conditions Into the
Evening...

What: Strong winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph along with relative humidity values below 25 percent
will continue the very high fire danger into the early evening.

Where: Much of central and southern Iowa.

When: Through 8 PM CDT.

Impacts: Any fires that ignite may become difficult to control.

Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under
these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental
fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation.

TRACKING: Areas of frost tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

The Mississippi River is still above flood stage but is falling and is expected to continue to fall through the next week or two. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.

The wind becomes light tonight under a clear sky. Areas of frost are possible by early Wednesday morning. Hopefully this will be the last morning with the potential for frost.

After a cold start, Wednesday is going to be a very nice day. Sunshine, a light wind, and highs in the 60s. High pressure keeps the sky clear Wednesday night. It is not as cold with a light south wind.

Looking for warmer temperatures, how about 70s for highs on Thursday with sunshine.

_________

Tonight: Clear with areas of frost. Low: 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 67. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 42. Winds: S 5 mph.  

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77. 

