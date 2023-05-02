TRACKING: Areas of frost tonight

The Mississippi River is still above flood stage but is falling and is expected to continue to fall through the next week or two. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
The wind becomes light tonight under a clear sky. Areas of frost are possible by early Wednesday morning. Hopefully this will be the last morning with the potential for frost.
After a cold start, Wednesday is going to be a very nice day. Sunshine, a light wind, and highs in the 60s. High pressure keeps the sky clear Wednesday night. It is not as cold with a light south wind.
Looking for warmer temperatures, how about 70s for highs on Thursday with sunshine.
_________
Tonight: Clear with areas of frost. Low: 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 67. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 42. Winds: S 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77.