 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
into the early evening due to these winds and low relative
humidity, particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain
more cured.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TRACKING: Another Windy Day

The Mississippi River is still above flood stage but is falling and is expected to continue to fall through the next week or two. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.

A large area of low pressure over the Great Lakes does not move much through Tuesday. This keeps our gusty wind from the northwest tonight and Tuesday. The cloud cover will come right up to the Mississippi River tomorrow. So, areas along the river might be cloudy, but not far to the west it is sunny throughout the rest of eastern Iowa.

There is an elevated fire danger Tuesday due to the dry air and strong northwest wind. The vegetation is still pretty dry. It has not gotten fully  green yet. 

The above-mentioned low weakens and slowly moves east Tuesday night. This allows the wind to become light under a clear sky. The air is dry, and this might allow the temperatures to drop into the low and mid 30s resulting in some areas of frost Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are comfortable days. The wind is relatively light with sunshine and highs near to above normal.

_________

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 36. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 59. Winds: NW 15-30 mph. Gust: 40 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear with areas of frost possible. Low: 33. Winds: N 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 69. Low: Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 76. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you