TRACKING: Another Windy Day

The Mississippi River is still above flood stage but is falling and is expected to continue to fall through the next week or two. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
A large area of low pressure over the Great Lakes does not move much through Tuesday. This keeps our gusty wind from the northwest tonight and Tuesday. The cloud cover will come right up to the Mississippi River tomorrow. So, areas along the river might be cloudy, but not far to the west it is sunny throughout the rest of eastern Iowa.
There is an elevated fire danger Tuesday due to the dry air and strong northwest wind. The vegetation is still pretty dry. It has not gotten fully green yet.
The above-mentioned low weakens and slowly moves east Tuesday night. This allows the wind to become light under a clear sky. The air is dry, and this might allow the temperatures to drop into the low and mid 30s resulting in some areas of frost Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and Thursday are comfortable days. The wind is relatively light with sunshine and highs near to above normal.
_________
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 36. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 59. Winds: NW 15-30 mph. Gust: 40 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear with areas of frost possible. Low: 33. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 69. Low: Low: 41.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.