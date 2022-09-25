TRACKING: Another windy but cooler day

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight as it is going to be a cool but nice night. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s with a wind that is out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, bringing that cool fall air.
Monday: It is a nice but another windy day as we kick off the work and school week. Skies are mostly sunny with some high cloud cover. High temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, with very strong winds out of the northwest at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.
Monday Night: Cooler air makes it our way with a calmer wind and mostly clear skies. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a wind out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Similar day to Monday, high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Winds are slightly lighter out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures get close to 70 by Friday, but conditions are dry and we have plenty of sunshine for this last week of September.