TRACKING: Another storm possible next week

The weather is quiet through the weekend but more clouds compared to the sunny weather today. Even overnight lows are not as cold because of the cloud cover. The weather remains dry, but with clouds into the early part of next week.
We are tracking another storm to bring a wintry mix to eastern Iowa, by the middle of next week. Heavy snow possible into parts of southern Minnesota. Stay updated on the forecast as the day gets closer, we will have more details.
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 18. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40.