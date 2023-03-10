TRACKING: Another Round of Snow

It is a quiet night with a light wind and a cloudy sky. Temperatures fall back into the 20s by morning. It stays cloudy Saturday as highs warm into the mid 30s. The wind increases from the southeast. Light snow moves into eastern Iowa during the afternoon. It approaches our western counties around 2-4 pm and reach the Mississippi River between 4-6 PM. Road conditions will get slick after sunset and through the night as light snow continues to fall.
The snow tapers off around sunrise on Sunday. Snow totals are 1-3” north of Iowa City and less than 1” south of Iowa City. Road conditions quickly improve Sunday morning. A few flurries are still possible through the day.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow moving in during the afternoon. High: 34. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.
Saturday Night: Light snow. 1-3” north of Iowa City and less than 1” south of Iowa City. Low: 28. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. High: 34.