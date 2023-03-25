TRACKING: Another round of snow tomorrow

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Benton and Tama county from 4 AM until 1 PM Sunday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds tonight as cloud cover goes from partly to mostly cloudy. Light rain transitioning into snow is possible late during the overnight hours south of I-80. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Since there are some complexities with this system, I broke it down into a few parts.
Timing: Precipitation arrives 5-7 AM in our southern and western areas and moves from west to east through the morning and early afternoon. System exits our eastern areas anywhere from about 2-4 PM.
Precipitation Type: When it initially arrives, it may start off as rain, but then transitions into snow as it moves in. Our west central areas should see mostly snow around the 8-11 AM time frame, hence why those areas are expected to see more snow. There is a chance warmer air wins out and precipitation transitions back to rain from the late morning into the early afternoon as it heads east. That is still one of the bigger question marks with this system.
Snowfall: It’s going to be a slushy snow, with most of the region seeing minimal impacts for travel. However, in Benton and Tama county, snowfall amounts could be around 1-3 inches, since that’s where snowfall rates could be higher with cooler air. Travel may be hazardous during the morning hours in those regions. Elsewhere, up to 1 inch is possible across the area, with much of our northern cities seeing nothing.
Sunday Night: Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds to kick off the work week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with warmer air and rain on the way Thursday and Friday.