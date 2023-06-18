TRACKING: Another round of rain and storms today

Last night and early this morning was a welcome surprise as a line of heavy rain and storms survived long enough to deliver very beneficial rainfall to our southern and western counties without the severe weather. Early numbers (3 AM) show widespread 0.25” to 0.50” and isolated 0.75” amounts in the west and south. Rain so far has not been as bountiful in the east and north.
Father’s Day: Additional showers and storms are possible through this morning, especially early, developing off of some stronger south winds above the surface. I’d expect most of the late morning to midday hours to be generally dry with mostly cloudy skies. Another widespread area of showers and storms are forecast to develop overhead this afternoon giving us another decent slug of rain in eastern Iowa, although could spoil outdoor Father’s Day activities. Highs are held to the low and mid 80s, but it will be fairly humid with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Any rain/storms come to an end around midnight with clearing skies to follow. Additional rainfall amounts from today will vary but should come within the 0.10” to 0.50” range with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a light south wind.
Juneteenth: We’ll have a quick return to heat with highs climbing to the mid 80s to low 90s. This comes off of mostly sunny skies and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. While dew points are not as high, it should still be slightly humid.
Tuesday: Sunny and even hotter with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humidity is lower thanks to an east-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Hot and dry. We have sunny skies Wednesday/Thursday and partly cloudy skies Friday. Highs are in the low to mid 90s as humidity stays low with a south/east wind.