TRACKING: Another quiet and calm night

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with more clouds rolling in as the night progresses. Lows are in the low 50s with a light easterly wind at 5 mph.
Sunday: Skies are anywhere from partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity remains low with dew points in the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: We are back to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s across the board. Winds are light out of the southeast at 5 mph.
Memorial Day: More beautiful weather for Memorial Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I don’t think we get to 90 degrees quite yet. Humidity once again is low in the upper 40s. Skies are partly cloudy with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday through Friday, we could see some areas crack 90 degrees. Thursday starts a few chances in a row of showers and storms. However, chances remain low, and there is no organized pattern with these storms. It is something we will watch in the coming days.