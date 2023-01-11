TRACKING: Another mild day

Today: Most of the freezing drizzle failed to punch through the dry air overnight, so we’ve been spared from the icy roads. That being said, some fog has developed and could lead to lower visibility and slick patches on the roads for the morning commute. Clouds are clearing this morning with a mix of sun and clouds expected today as more clouds pass by later. It should be very mild with highs in the mid/upper 30s north of Highway 20 to the low and mid 40s elsewhere. Winds shift from the east to the northwest and are light at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds build again tonight but any sort of rain or precip should stay south of the area. More patchy fog is possible, however. Lows fall only to the mid and upper 20s, even with a north-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills should mainly be in the teens.
Thursday: Skies are mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are also breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills remain in the teens.
Friday: Another cool day with highs in the 20s to low 30s, but winds should relax a bit from the northwest and skies become partly cloudy.
Weekend: We’ll pick up more cloud cover for the weekend with highs climbing to the upper 30s/low 40s Saturday and low to mid 40s by Sunday. Rain showers move in Sunday night through MLK Day as temperatures remain mild and above freezing.