TRACKING: Another mild day to wrap up the weekend

Today: We start the day with plenty of sunshine, but then cloud cover increases from northwest to southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low 40s to the northwest and upper 40s to the south. Winds start out of the southwest, then shift to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog possible. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s with a northwest wind shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph.
President’s Day: Temperatures increase slightly once again for President’s Day, with highs in the low 40s to the north and approaching 50 to the south. Winds are on the stronger side out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Skies have peeks of sunshine mixed in with some cloud cover. There may be a stray shower for our far northern areas, but nothing that impacts any plans.
Tuesday: Highs drop double digits down to the upper 20s and mid 30s for Tuesday. There is a slight chance of some light snow/flurries for areas along and north of highway 20. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy. Winds vary in direction at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Chances of precipitation increases significantly Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours Thursday morning, as a massive weather system moves in. Areas in Minnesota are expected to see plenty of snowfall, while we are currently on the edge of the snow/rain divide. As of now, the farther north you are, the better chance you see snowfall. Freezing rain, snow, and rain are all on the table Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, which could significantly impact travel. By late Thursday morning, cooler air moves in and precipitation turns to light snow. By then, accumulations are expected to be light.