TRACKING: Another gorgeous day with hazy sunshine

Today: It is a clear start this morning with a weak cold front passing by. Winds are shifting to the east, and some may see temps fall from the 50s to the 40s, especially east, but it is still a nice morning. Overall, today looks fantastic. Sunny skies are expected with one caveat: a giant band of smoke lingers in the upper atmosphere that will give us hazy skies today. Air quality is not expected to degrade past moderate, which is still OK for a vast majority. Highs are cooler than yesterday as we top out in the low to upper 70s (coolest air east/north). Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph, and of course, humidity is low.
Tonight: We are clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. We have a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Winds look to turn southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. This should bring highs back to the low and mid 80s, with just a slight increase in dew points to the low and mid 50s. We have partly cloudy skies and more haze most of the day, but as a cold front moves in from the northwest, we start to see some late afternoon showers and storms. These are not expected to be severe. Showers and a few storms are likely through Thursday night before clearing early Friday morning.
Friday: Behind the rain and cold front, skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are cooler with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s, and they may come around midnight with even cooler temperatures for the daytime.
Weekend: The weekend looks amazing with sunny skies and highs around 75° Saturday, climbing to 80° on Sunday. Humidity stays low and winds are light.