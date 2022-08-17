TRACKING: Another fantastic day

Today: A very similar day to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and low humidity due to high pressure building in right over central Iowa. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with a wind out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear to start the night with the northern half of the viewing area seeing an increase in clouds during the late overnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a calm wind.
Thursday: Most of us are dry throughout the day but there may be an isolated storm or two for our far northern counties. Skies are partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s with slightly humid conditions. Showers and storms arrive late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
Friday: Showers and storms stop during the morning hours, giving us a window of some peaks of sunshine. Then during the afternoon hours, more showers and storms develop and this could be widespread across eastern Iowa. Nothing severe is expected out of these storms. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with a wind out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: Showers and storms continue through the day on Saturday into Saturday night as clouds stick around through much of the weekend. Sunday we have a slight chance of storms, but conditions dry out by Sunday night. High temperatures due to the cloud cover and rain are below normal in the mid to upper 70s.